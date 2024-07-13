Weekly Wrap: From red brick to high rise

Hello readers,
The transformation of a corner site next to Cronulla beach from 1950s red brick flats into a luxury high-rise retirement village garnered heaps of interest on the Leader website this week. The eight-storey development of 37 two and three bedroom apartments, was carried out by Retirement by Moran.
Traffic congestion in Hurstville is posing safety hazards and affecting business, Georges River Council has heard. Cathleen Wang, owner of JW Realty on Forest Road said traffic conditions were particularly bad on weekends. She was speaking in support of a Notice of Motion by Councillor Nancy Liu asking for the council to look at solutions for easing traffic congestion in Hurstville's CBD.
In foodie news, a new Greek restaurant has arrived at Brighton-Le-Sands. New to swing its doors open in the suburb is Ammos Brighton, the latest venue headed up by Peter Conistis. The modern Greek restaurant from the chef and restaurateur is situated at the Novotel.
Australia Post has announced its Rockdale outlet will close in early September. "Australia Post has made the difficult decision to close the Rockdale Post Shop from September 4 following a 20 per cent drop in customer visits over the past four years," an Australia Post spokesperson said. "Customer visits are now well below the state average for New South Wales."
Have a great week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.