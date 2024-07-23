Demand for indoor soccer grows

If you've got kids, chances are they are involved in some kind of outdoor sport. But with all the rain this season, there has been more indoor time, less fun in the sun.
It's just as well the new owner of Little Kickers St George, runs soccer at indoor venues. Having taken over the business only about two months ago, Brad Teuma has seen enrolments grow. And while the damp and muddy grass outside is starting to dry out, indoors is action packed.
The director of the St George franchise of Little Kickers organises soccer classes for children aged from 18 months to eight years of age. From Rockdale and Sans Souci, to Bexley, Peakhurst and nearby, sessions are all under cover.
One of its most popular venues is at Sydney Technical High School's sports hall, where there is wait list. Peakhurst Sportsworld Indoor Centre is also in demand, with its newly laid synthetic flooring.
"Classes are nearly at capacity. Since I've taken over we've added another 70 kids to the program," Mr Teuma said. "We turn on the heating before the kids start. They aren't in the wind or rain. My son has played about two games [in the winter club season] in the past six weeks. But with this program, he gets a weekend activity and I don't have to watch the weather app and call classes off."
It's also having a positive effect on their behaviour, he said. "We find that kids concentrate better inside," Mr Teuma said. "Outside, for the little ones, there are lots of distractions - birds, planes, trees. You lose their attention quickly. We do a lot of imagination based stuff - colours, numbers, and bring [toy] animals into the games. They still do a lot of kicking."
Mr Teuma, who has coached junior soccer, rugby league, touch football, said there was another noticeable trend emerging - more girls joining. "I think it's directly linked to the Matilda's success," he said. " They've done so well. My little girl does her hair like Mary Fowler. Our girls numbers are really good and it's increasing."
Encouraging children to swap screens for physical activity, is also driving the demand from parents, he said. "Weekly, parents are talking to me about getting their kids off iPads," he said. "There is also the social aspect. The area is so diverse and kids are mingling with kids they probably don't see at childcare or at school, and they make great mates. It's a good stepping stone to big events like starting school."
