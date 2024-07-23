St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Demand for indoor soccer grows

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 23 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Chris Lane

If you've got kids, chances are they are involved in some kind of outdoor sport. But with all the rain this season, there has been more indoor time, less fun in the sun.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.