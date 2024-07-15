Letters | Old Cronulla beach photos 'show futility of fighting nature'

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Two photos in the Port Hacking Study 1980 progress report show the readily identifiable Cronulla Beach.
The first (below) was taken after the 1974 storms and shows the massive loss of sand on the beach.
The second (above) shows attempts in 1977 to remediate the loss of the sand. The sand in this photo came from the Kurnell peninsular, at the direction of the NSW Dept of Public Works.
Readers will be able to form their own opinions as to the futility of the exercise of trying to move sand, against the will of nature.
Apologies for the grainy quality of the photos.
Allen Kavanagh, Lilli Pilli
This afternoon I was enjoying a walk through the National Park with my sister, when we came across two middle-aged men running with a dog that they hadn't even bothered to put on a lead.
I pulled out my phone to take a photograph of them and, while I appreciate that could be seen as confrontational, the effect of dogs running loose in the park is devastating to the wildlife.
We told them that dogs weren't allowed in the park and their response was 'what are you doing in the park then?'
We came across them again and we reiterated that dogs weren't allowed in the park.
This time, they were even more aggressive and pulled down their pants at us and said we had to be single because no man would want us.
Just for the record, we are both happily married with children and grandchildren.
Sadly, recently there has been a spike in women being murdered by their male partners in NSW.
The attitude and level of aggression by the two men in the park today made me think about how men treat women, especially when they call out men's bad behaviour.
Their attitude exemplifies male privilege and the fundamental lack of respect for women that some men in our society have for women.
Unfortunately, until this attitude changes, women will still be on the wrong end of male aggression.
Margaret Howard, Grays Point
The lift at Heathcote station has been out of order since Saturday July 6. It was still not operating when last I was there on Saturday July 13.
A note has been on it since that day that it had been reported.
There is no access to the shops at Heathcote for the elderly and disabled with this lift inoperative.
I rang the lift out-of-service number 1300 362 022 and the person who took my call seemed uninterested.
He asked me for a job number! Hey, I am a member of the public, nothing to do with me, Job numbers!
He said to see the station master. Track works, no station staff available and at time I lodged the report, I was nowhere near Heathcote railway station.
I refered the matter to local state MP Maryanne Stuart. Her staff were excellent and have advised the minister for further action.
Barry John, Engadine
It turns out that Michael Jackson was a bit of a grub. Everyone knows that but I doubt whether "Beat it" is turned off because of Michael's sexual proclivities.
A Leader reader finds Henry Hacking, whose name was given to the Hacking River, was a very nasty piece of work.
He surely was more than just a grub: he was a murderer.
Now, despite reading and teaching Australian history, I'd never heard of said Henry.
So why don't we all ease up on people who are questioning the right of people to be critical of the morality of some figures in our history.
It really is only a an issue regarding our local history and should not be held up to ridicule and scorn.
Those finders of villains deserve praise for their research skills.
I've fished on the river, walked along its banks and never once have seen a mention of Henry's name.
Not all that much to change really.So on both sides not much call to get one's knickers in a knot.
Trevor Somerville, Illawong
The Paris Olympics are building up a head of steam; the media coverage gathers momentum like never before; and the Olympics trivia questions are now breeding like rabbits with no tomorrow.
Anyway, here is my modest contribution which should provide either some amusement or frustration - in what Olympic sport did the youngest Australian competitor win a gold medal?
Answer: equestrian - the horse carrying the gold medal winner.
Paul Hunt, Engadine
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.