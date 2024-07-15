St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Letters | Old Cronulla beach photos 'show futility of fighting nature'

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 4:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sand restoration at Cronulla beach in 1977. Picture supplied
Sand restoration at Cronulla beach in 1977. Picture supplied

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.