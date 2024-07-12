St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre celebrates NAIDOC Week

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 12 2024 - 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Children and seniors joined together to celebrate NAIDOC Week at the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre on Wednesday, July 10.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.