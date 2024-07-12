Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre celebrates NAIDOC Week

Children and seniors joined together to celebrate NAIDOC Week at the Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre on Wednesday, July 10.
"It was an inter-generational and well as cultural day to learn about our First Nations people," KCAC Chief Executive Officer, Anne Farah-Hill said
"To educate our Vacation Care children we invited Jake from the Giannira Ranger Aboriginal Services to perform the traditional Smoking Ceremony outdoors," she said.
"We were playing our part to give the children an idea of what this momentous day means for First Nations people and to learn about their culture and practices.
"During the ceremony, Jake blessed the children with leaves so they were able to touch and participate in the Smoking Ceremony themselves.
"The Smoking Ceremony was followed by boomerang throwing with the kids.
"The second aspect of the day was involving our seniors and disability group who were able to try indigenous art and craft by painting emu eggs," Ms Farah-Hill said.
"The kids joined them to help paint the eggs.This what community centres are about, to promote harmony and understanding between people of various cultures and backgrounds," she said.
