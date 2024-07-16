St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Property

Recently built home in Barden Ridge offers absolute perfection

Nicki Davey
By Nicki Davey
July 17 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
12 Namatjira Place, Barden Ridge
12 Namatjira Place, Barden Ridge

House of the Week

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicki Davey

Nicki Davey

Group Advertising Features & Special Publications Journalist

I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 20 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.