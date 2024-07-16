Recently built home in Barden Ridge offers absolute perfection

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2
Experience the epitome of luxury living in this exquisite brand new French Provincial-inspired residence.
The elegant living spaces include formal dining and living rooms featuring high ceilings, decorative mouldings and a stunning electric fireplace.
A cozy yet expansive family room provides the perfect setting for relaxation and entertainment, while the gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, a spacious island, and an additional butler's kitchen.
Outside there is a covered dining area complete with a kitchenette and barbecue that overlooks the landscaped garden and sparkling pool.
Listing agent Andrew Wilson from Ray White Sutherland Shire said the property is ideal for young families looking for a spacious quality home with a fantastic lifestyle.
"The best features of this home are the size of the property itself with massive living and entertaining spaces combined with the high-end finishes throughout," Andrew said.
Boasting five generous bedrooms, the main suite with a private balcony and en suite. The four meticulously designed bathrooms are adorned with marble countertops and a freestanding bathtub.
Additional highlights include a double-car garage with ample storage and internal access, and high-end finishes such as oak herringbone floors, woolen carpet, chandeliers and designer lighting throughout.
"Situated in the brand new Ridgeway Estate this home is amongst all brand new homes and it has an awesome family feel throughout the estate," Andrew said.
