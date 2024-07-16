Totally Workwear Kirrawee is a one stop shop for all your workwear Advertising Feature

Totally Workwear Kirrawee is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, July 20.

Whether you're a tradie looking for new boots, working in an industry where you need hi vis gear or you're after corporate uniforms for your staff, you can now find it all here in the Shire at the new Totally Workwear store in Kirrawee.

Managing director/owner Darren Elliott said the store stocks all the big, well-known brands as well as a huge range of products.

"We pride ourselves on being the 'house of brands' when it comes to workwear, we stock KingGee, Hard Yakka, FXD, Steel Blue, Blundstone, Oliver and more," Darren said. "These brands are synonymous with tradies and people who need workwear."



The store at 35-39 Waratah Street, Kirrawee opened in April this year and sits in a mini-complex with neighbouring businesses Sydney Tools, Wattyl Paints and Doors Plus.



"The response since we opened has been very, very positive," Darren said. "Many of our customers have said 'oh thank goodness you're here, we don't have to go all the way out of town anymore to get what we need'."



To celebrate the new Kirrawee store, Totally Workwear is holding a grand opening on Saturday, July 20 from 9am to 3pm.



There will be a barbecue, coffee van, giveaways, storewide discounts and gifts with every purchase. You can also meet some of the NRL Cronulla Sharks players from 1.30pm to 2.30pm. It's a great opportunity to come and see the massive range of products and services on offer.

"Collectively Totally Workwear has 90 stores nationally and is Australia's largest independently owned franchise group of workwear stores," Darren said.



"We are a one stop shop for all workwear including work boots, hi vis, chef wear, healthcare scrubs and uniforms. Our products offer style, comfort, durability and above all safety.

"If you need branded workwear, be it corporate polos or general workwear we provide embroidery, screen printing and digital transfer services. We can do this for businesses with half a dozen employees or for those with upwards of 400 employees. It's a big part of our business."

Totally Workwear Kirrawee has trained and knowledgeable staff, and owner Darren, a local to the area, also owns the Totally Workwear store in Rydalmere.

"Customers will be impressed by the amount of products we carry in those major brands, the sheer size of what we've got and the smiling faces of our sales assistants," Darren said.

Totally Workwear Kirrawee is open seven days a week. See more at totallyworkwear.com.au/store/kirrawee or find them on Facebook.