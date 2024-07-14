Updated | Girl, 10, and woman in hospital after being hit by car at Cronulla

Update
A 10-year-old girl and a woman are in separate hospitals after being hit by a car at Cronulla this morning.
A police statement said, about 9am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Gosport Street [at the corner of Kingsway] following reports two pedestrians had been hit by a car.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were told a car had mounted the footpath and struck a pedestrian," the statement said .
"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 10-year-old girl at the scene before she was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a stable condition.
"A woman believed to be in her 40's was treated for leg injuries before being taken to Kogarah Hospital in a stable condition.
"The driver of the vehicle, a 57-year-old woman, is assisting with inquiries.
"A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
"Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Earlier
Two pedestrians - a young female under the age of 13 and an adult - were taken by ambulance to hospital after being hit by a car at Cronulla this morning.
The girl was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick, while a relative was transported to St George Hospital.
The accident occurred near the 7-11 store on the corner of Kingsway and Gosport Street about 9am.
Several ambulances and police cars attended the scene.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, with a doctor and critical care paramedic aboard, landed on nearby Tonkin Oval.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the injuries sustained by the young female patient and relative, or their condition, was unavailable at this time.
