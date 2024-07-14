Livvi's Place inclusive playground about to open at Woolooware Bay

A decade after design work started, Sutherland Shire's first Livvi's Place inclusive playground is about to open.
A wheelchair accessible shark structure is the dominant feature of the facility in Bay Central shopping centre, Woolooware Bay, which will open on Thursday July 25 at 10am.
A Bay Central announcement said there would be celebrations and activities each day until Sunday July 28.
"Livvi's Place will be open until sunset each day and is suitable for all kids with a focus on kids aged 3 - 12 years," management said.
"Kids will have the opportunity to climb, slide, play and explore a giant shark - or find a space to just take some time out.
"There's engaging and interactive play equipment which has been carefully designed to stimulate children's creativity, physical activity, and social interaction.
"Elements such as the nature trail provides a unique opportunity for children to learn about and appreciate the natural world around them and the inclusion of Zoe's magical fairy garden and musical instruments inspires kids to use their imagination while developing interactive and socialising skills."
Livvi's Place playground, which is located on the northern edge of the shopping centre, was a joint initiative between the original developer Bluestone Capital, which was absorbed into Novm, and the Touched by Olivia Foundation, a national charity which builds inclusive communities through play.
The foundation was established in 2006 by John and Justine Perkins after the death of their baby daughter Olivia from a rare illness.
The design process began in 2014 and included workshops involving families with children with disability and local primary school pupils.
A pirate ship was in initial plans, but the proximity of the new facility to "Shark Park" led to a rethink.
