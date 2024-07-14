Dragons in fine form

Omitted from Billy Slater's Maroons Game Three side, Dragons Jaydn Su'A was tipped to fire by his coach Shane Flanagan and played like he had a point to prove against the Broncos, starring in his side's 30-26 win at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.
The win sees the Dragons break a seven-game losing streak at the ground and comes after they had only won one of their previous 11 games without Ben Hunt, whilst the win leaves them just one spot out of the competition's top eight.
Dragons winger Christian Tuipulotu, replacing Blues star Zac Lomax and scored a hat-trick of tries.
Lomax has put on a career-best year out wide for the Dragons, making his NSW State of Origin debut and becoming one of the leading try-scorers, but after discontent the Dragons agreed to release him from the remainder of his contract at the end of this season.
Lomax has confirmed he will honour his deal with the Eels in the 2025 season, while also saying he has no issues playing on the wing.
"The funny thing is, I've never said that I'm not a winger," Lomax said in an interview.
"I've never said that I don't want to play wing."
Jaydn Su'A, who was a surprise omission from the Queensland side for Wednesday night's Origin decider, scored a crucial first half try in the Brisbane win.
Playing in front of family and friends, the former Bronco said he was frustrated with how he and his side let the Broncos back into the game in the second half, saying that was a key area to improve.
"I wouldn't say I played well, I had a pretty good first half, but I was pretty disappointed the second half, especially individually, I let the boys down defensively.
"We'll enjoy tonight, but we've got a big few games coming up," he said
With the Dragons momentarily back in the top eight before other results were finalised, featuring in the finals this year was driving factor for Su'A moving forward.
"That's honestly my biggest goal now, getting this great club back to where it belongs.
"I think we've got the team to do it. We've got the coach to do it," Su'A said
Coach Flanagan said their first 40 minutes was Dragons like.
"We let them come back for a scramble at the end but we were good enough to get away with it for what we did in the first half.
"The first 40 was the type of model we want to be.
"Without a doubt this team can play semi finals."
The Dragons now have the bye in Round 20 and will be back in Round 21 to host the Panthers at WIN.
