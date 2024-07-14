St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Dragons in fine form

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 15 2024 - 1:46pm, first published 9:03am
Jaydn Su'A scored a crucial first half try in the Brisbane win and produced eight tackle breaks in 16 runs totalling 167 metres. Picture NRL Images
Omitted from Billy Slater's Maroons Game Three side, Dragons Jaydn Su'A was tipped to fire by his coach Shane Flanagan and played like he had a point to prove against the Broncos, starring in his side's 30-26 win at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

