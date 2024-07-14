Futures are well in focus for these students

A new pilot program called Future in Focus was delivered with great success at Port Hacking High School recently, with students from the Special Education Unit thriving in their educational outcomes.
The program, which ran for one day a week for four weeks during school term, was presented by Job Quest. The idea was to pitch work-ready skills to senior students who are about the enter the workforce.
Students attended the course at Endeavour Sports High School, and were presented with their certificates of participation by principal James Kozlowski, Port Hacking High School Principal Rick Turansky, and Director of Educational Leadership, Peter Rouse.
The career and workplace learning program was coordinated by Student Pathways Adviser, Robert Lawson, and aimed to support students to build their job skills, learn about resumes and how to prepare for job interviews.
Port Hacking High School's Head Teacher Special Education, Abigail Gassman, said the program was a resounding success. "The learning involved using games and interactive activities to enable students to engage with each other, work in teams and practise their communication skills in a real world context," she said.
"Linking students with local support services and guest speakers from Wise Employment, At Work Australia and Headspace provided students with further opportunities to converse with agencies to prepare them for the world of work. Students were delighted to be presented with their CV and a certificate of participation."
