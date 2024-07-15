O'Leary to compete for Japan

Former Cronulla surfer Connor O'Leary who is still a member of Elouera Boardriders Club is also going to the Olympics-but not to Paris, O'Leary who had a much celebrated switch to Japan this year is competing in Tahiti where the Surfing is being held.
O'Leary travelled the world for the biggest surfing competitions while wearing an Australian jersey but has made the full conversion to representing the same birth country as his mother.
Helensburgh BMX rider Saya Sakakibarais is also competing in Paris.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.