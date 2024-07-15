St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

O'Leary to compete for Japan

John Veage
By John Veage
July 15 2024 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor O'Leary
Connor O'Leary

Former Cronulla surfer Connor O'Leary who is still a member of Elouera Boardriders Club is also going to the Olympics-but not to Paris, O'Leary who had a much celebrated switch to Japan this year is competing in Tahiti where the Surfing is being held.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.