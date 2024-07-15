St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Back to winning

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 15 2024 - 11:39am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With his double on Friday night winger Sione Katoa has now scored nine tries in his past five games against the Tigers. Picture John Veage
With his double on Friday night winger Sione Katoa has now scored nine tries in his past five games against the Tigers. Picture John Veage

The Cronulla Sharks wingers ran rampant against Wests Tigers, with Ronaldo Mulitalo scoring a hat-trick and Sione Katoa a double in their 56-8 win at PointsBet Stadium on Friday night.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.