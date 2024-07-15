Back to winning

The Cronulla Sharks wingers ran rampant against Wests Tigers, with Ronaldo Mulitalo scoring a hat-trick and Sione Katoa a double in their 56-8 win at PointsBet Stadium on Friday night.
Fans were nervous after the Sharks had been letting opponents get the jump on them, but they scored in the second minute, with Kayal Iro going over to set it up.
It made a difference as the players put in showing they could pull together as a team without the injured Nicho Hynes who is set to miss the next eight weeks.
The home team came into the game aiming to avoid a fourth-straight loss and they have now won 11 of their past 13 games against the Tigers-albeit losing earlier to them this season.
Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has scored 36 tries in 32 games at PointsBet Stadium after his triple, while fellow winger Sione Katoa has scored nine in his past five games against the Tigers.
Coach Craig Fitzgibbon said It was good to see everyone step up.
"We were ready for anything- and it was nice to not make it so hard on ourselves.
" They still have some quality players that if they got a sniff they can hurt you."
There are ACL concerns for young Shark Jesse Colquhoun who left the field after only four minutes on the field with a suspected ACL injury. The forward was running the ball and fell clutching his left knee and Fitzgibbon said it was the hardest part of the night.
" People dont realise how good that boy will be- his futures bright that kid"
In a bizarre twist Sharks fullback Will Kennedy now faces a one to two match suspension for contact with referee Adam Gee during Friday night's 58-6 win.
Kennedy sent Gee tumbling when he ran into him from behind in the 13th minute of the match at PointsBet Stadium. If he enters an early plea will receive a one match ban but if he unsuccessfully challenges the Grade 2 Contrary Conduct charge he will get two matches.
This week, the Sharks will enjoy a week off with a bye before travelling to Nth Queensland to face the Cowboys in Round 21.
Cronulla's NRLW team played a trial against the Roosters which will hold them in good stead for their home Round 1 clash with the Cowboys on July 27.
