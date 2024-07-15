Monday shivers, but at least it's dry

If you had the joy of filling your car with fuel at the start of the working week, you'd be forgiven for thinking you weren't far off a frostbite feel.
And if clenching a petrol pump without gloves didn't take your fancy, poking a bare toe into the garden might have had you cowering for the nearest blanket with as much gusto as a dog to a bone.
As a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea deepens, so does the desire for a sky ray bathe in the sunshine.
Luckily, there's plenty of it this week. But it may seem like little comfort on a Monday morning, when temperatures in Sydney dropped below the 7 degree mark.
The final week of the school holidays is giving a blustery chilly bite, but there shouldn't be too much complaining since the wet spell has dried up for now.
The predicted forecast for the rest of today, July 15 is a top of 16 degrees.
Large and powerful surf conditions during the day are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.
Tuesday will be slightly cooler at an expected top of 15 degrees, with the rest of the week climbing back up to 17 degrees.
