NRLW Premiership season set to kick off

It's now game time for the 2024 NRLW Sharks team after their last week season launch, where their squad was formally presented to corporate partners, staff and VIP guests at Cronulla Surf Club.
Their season starts with a Round 1 clash with the Cowboys at PointsBet Stadium this Saturday, July 27 at 11am.
The NRL Telstra Women's Premiership is an elite competition that features the world's best female rugby league players.
Women's Rugby League is the fastest growing area of the game with females of all ages signing up to local and grassroots competitions.
The Sharks were one of four clubs who joined the 10 team NRLW in 2023 finishing sixth with four wins and five losses.
Newcastle are the back-to-back premiers after taking out the title in 2022 and 2023.
NRLW head coach Tony Herman is confident in his team's chances this year after Sunday's 20-all trial draw against the Roosters at PointsBet.
"We had a really good pre-season, six weeks, worked really hard," Herman said.
"Going in against the Roosters, we really wanted a tough trial and I think we got that. I thought we got into our cycle early, I thought we played some really, really good footy. Second half, we probably went away from a few things and made a few changes. We probably would have liked to have managed that game out a bit better, but all in all, really promising signs for the girls. Really excited."
Centre Tiana Penitani, the reigning Sharks NRLW Player of the Year, was confirmed as captain after leading the team in their inaugural 2023 season.
"For me, captaining this team means the absolute world," Penitani said
"To be able to reward the club and be able to come back in our inaugural season last year and lead these girls means the absolute world to me, but it's quite easy when you're surrounded by the calibre of people that are in our squad."
Along with signing some new players the Sharks have also extended Kiwi star Annessa Biddle on a new two-year contract to remain at the club until at least the end of 2027.
The 2023 NRLW Dally M Rookie of the Year burst onto the scene last season, scoring two tries across eight matches for the Sharks before earning her maiden New Zealand cap in October.
The news comes after former Jillaroos and New South Wales representative Nakia Davis-Welsh has earned an NRLW contract with the Sharks for the upcoming season while Talei Holmes re-signed until the end of the 2026 season.
