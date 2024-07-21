St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Lusi in Rugby Sevens big win

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated July 22 2024 - 9:25am, first published 9:00am
Lusiana Vesikula playing for NSW on the Sunshine Coast in early July.
NSW Blue are the Australian Schoolgirls Sevens Champions in 2024, defeating QLD White 25-5 in the Grand Final of the Australian Schools Rugby Championship held at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

