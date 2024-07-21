Lusi in Rugby Sevens big win

NSW Blue are the Australian Schoolgirls Sevens Champions in 2024, defeating QLD White 25-5 in the Grand Final of the Australian Schools Rugby Championship held at Sunshine Coast Stadium.
16 year old Oatley Girls Rugby Sevens player Lusiana Vesikula put in a starring performance for NSW Schools in winning the Championship and this success was topped off by Lusi also being selected in the in Australian Schools Merit Team.
Lusi has come from rich rugby heritage. Her grandfather being the Fijian and Australian rep, Qele Ratu. Qele's rugby career includes playing in Fiji's historic win over the British Lions before representing Australia in sevens along side the Ella brothers, David Campese and Michael O'Connor.
Nowadays, Pastor Qele leads the Lighthouse Family Worship Centre at Riverwood, close to Oatley's home ground Riverwood Park.
As the Australian Women's sevens team heads to Paris seeking Gold, lots of girls are following, and Oatley Rugby Club is a great place to start.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.