Dragons induct their first Life Members

The St George Illawarra Dragons have inducted Jason Nightingale, Ben Creagh, Ben Hornby, Bruce Gordon and Doug McClelland as the club's inaugural Life Members.
The five men were inducted at the club's 25 Year Celebration at Jones Bay Wharf's Doltone House on July 11.
Doug McClelland played a profound role in the marriage between the Dragons and the Steelers with his diplomatic skills and strategic vision ensuring a smooth transition and helping to create a united club.
As Chairman, his leadership and governance was exceptional with his tenure characterised by effective oversight and strategic planning through the club's formative years.
Nightingale finished his career having made 266 appearances and scored 110 tries - both the third-highest marks in club history - whilst being a key part of the side's run to the 2010 Grand Final.
He also appeared in 33 internationals for New Zealand scoring 19 tries and featuring in a trio of World Cups.
Nightingale has remained heavily involved with the club in numerous capacities since his retirement in 2018.
"This club means everything to me," he said.
"I started as a kid, a St George junior, it's always been a big part of who I am."
Creagh finished his rugby league career having made 270 appearances for his club, 11 for his state, and two for his country whilst taking home a quartet of Dragons Player of the Year Medals.
A one-club player, Creagh would go onto captain the side on 68 occasions and in 2022,he re-joined the club as a director.
"This club has played a huge part of my life since I was 16 years old.
"It's a privilege to receive an award like this but it's a team sport and to all the guys I played alongside from 2003 to 2016, thank you."
Hornby made club-record 273 appearances for the Dragons, skippered the side on 135 occasions - including the side's 2010 Grand Final victory and 2011 World Club Challenge win - and was the recipient of the 2003 Dragons Player of the Year Medal.
He also represented NSW on three occasions, Country on three occasions, and the Kangaroos once.
"To be recognised for the part I played over 25 years is obviously a huge achievement for me and something I'm very proud of. We've got a great club and it's just great to be a part of it for all the years I was," he said
Gordon has proven to be a cornerstone of the club's success and stability over the years having made substantial financial investments through his company WIN Corporation to ensure the club's resilience in the face of challenges and enable investment in player recruitment and development.
