North Cronulla surf club thrown a $9 million lifeline to complete development

Sutherland Shire Council has agreed to a $9 million bailout of the North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club redevelopment.
Ratepayers will learn at the end of this year whether the move will impact other capital works, which are budgeted for in the council's operational plan.
The council, at its meeting on Monday night, endorsed a staff recommendation to take over the project and call tenders for a new contractor.
Council's 2024/25 Operational Plan and Budget will be amended by a total of $9 million to cover repayment costs and remaining building costs.
Councillors are concerned this could delay other promised works across the shire.
The bailout motion was amended to include that staff provide a report at the November 2024 meeting detailing measures to ensure the development does not impact on the delivery of the current capital program and provides recommendations as part of the quarterly budget review.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who moved the original motion and accepted the amendment by Cr Jack Boyd, said it was "a difficult decision".
"The builder has gone broke, gone into liquidation," he said. "The club looked at all options before they came to see us. It's probably the best and safest way forward.
"Nine million dollars is a lot of money and what councillors are concerned about is if we provide that money to fix the club, what will happen to projects they have fought for for three years? We need to find a way to do both."
Deputy mayor Carol Provan said the surf club was about to celebrate its centenary and deserved the council's support. "It's our building, it's heritage and it needs a lot of maintenance," she said.
"The surf club is doing its best to bring it up to date, but they inherited a building that needed a lot of work. Things went very wrong, but it wasn't their fault".
Cr Provan said other works that have been promised "will have to wait a bit longer".
"The club is run by volunteers, who put their heart and soul into it, and what makes it different is that it saves lives," she said.
Cr Boyd said the council needed to "stand by the club", but it also needed to be aware that "this is essentially a bailout that will come from the pockets of residents right across the shire if we can't find a way [to carry out other scheduled projects at the same time].
"Sitting next to the ocean, every month we wait that building will rot."
The surf club is owned by the council and leased through a long-term agreement. The lease recently expired. The council is guarantor for $5.2 million in loans.
