St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bayside's NAIDOC Week family fun day at Wolli Creek

July 16 2024 - 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week celebrations culminated with a Family Fun Day in Wolli Creek on July 12 that brought the community together to learn about and celebrate the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.