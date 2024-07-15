Bayside's NAIDOC Week family fun day at Wolli Creek

Bayside Council's NAIDOC Week celebrations culminated with a Family Fun Day in Wolli Creek on July 12 that brought the community together to learn about and celebrate the history and culture of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Minister for Indigenous Australians and Barton MP Linda Burney, Bayside Councillors, the Gamay Dancers and the Hillsdale Childcare Centre participated in the event.
The event was held at the new park in Guess Avenue, Wolli Creek which features a huge First Nations artwork highlighting the significant Aboriginal heritage of Wolli Creek entitled 'Reflections', created by Indigenous artists Maddison Gibbs and Jason Wing.
This mural commissioned by Bayside Council is also the largest mural in Bayside.
The park recognises the four local clans who have lived around the Cooks River - the Darug, Bidjigal, Gameygal, and Cadigal peoples.
"NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to come together to celebrate 65,000 years of culture and shared history.," Ms Burney said.
"It was fantastic to join in those celebrations with local families at Bayside Council's Family Fun Day. Congratulations Bayside Council for putting on such a great event.
"The NAIDOC Week theme of 'Keep The Fire Burning' is about honouring the enduring strength and vitality of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."
The Family Fun Day featured hands-on cultural workshops like weaving and shell art, cultural performances and dreamtime stories.
Lunch was provided by Goanna Hut and later in the afternoon young people participated in a basketball workshop run in partnership with Basketball NSW.
This free event was made possible by funding from the Australian and NSW Governments.
Bayside Mayor, Bill Saravinovski said, "It was a wonderful opportunity for our community to celebrate NAIDOC Week and acknowledge the rich culture, history, and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
