Back-to-back: Shire's state title winning netballers recognised by council

Sutherland Shire's state championship winning netballers were officially recognised at Monday night's council meeting.
After winning the titles in 2023, the Under 14 and Under 15 teams went back-to-back, competing in the top Championship Division against the best teams in the state in 19 games held over three days during the last month.
The council unanimously congratulated the players, coaches and managers, along with Sutherland Shire Netball Association (SSNA) president, Nerida Noble, rep liaison officer Catherine Reynolds, executive and volunteers.
The roles performed by parents was not forgotten.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, in a mayoral minute, said the back-to-back titles was "an extraordinary achievement".
"The 15s, led by coach Michelle Allen and manager Hayley Smith, lost only two games all weekend and won the round robin event by two points," he said.
"They scored 390 goals over the three days and had 258 goals scored against them.
"The 14s, led by coach Jordan Bedingfield and manager Emma Paterson, truly embodied the team's mantra of 'unbreakable'.
"The team won 17 of their 19 games, but in a nail biter finish, had to grind it out for goal percentage to take home the trophy, which they did by a huge gap of nearly 20 per cent.
"SSNA also had a strong showing in the other age groups, with the Under 12s finishing a close runner-up in their first State Titles, the Under 13s placed seventh and the Under 17s placed sixth.
"The future of netball in the shire looks bright."
Councillor Louise Sullivan, who moved from the shire association to become president / chair of Netball NSW from 2018 to 2023, said the state netball championships, involving players aged 12 to 17, was one of the largest community events in Australia.
About 230 teams competed and 2000 games were played.
"To put it in context, there are about 114 netball association's in NSW and only the top 20 are chosen to play in what is called the Championship Division, where they play 19 games over three days," Cr Sullivan said.
"Even getting into the division is a great achievement.
"Last year, Sutherland won the 13s, 14s and 15s, and this year two of those teams, the 14s and 15s have won back to back titles."
The winning teams:
Under 15's: Evalina Carniero (Captain), Mikayla Martin (Vice Captain), Lexi Economou, Elizabeth Halpin, Zara Kardum, Tiffany Mayberry, Mikayla Nigiannis, Emme Pierce, Jaylah Sullivan, Tamara Svorcan, Roma Taylor. Coach Michelle Allen and manager Hayley Smith.
Under 14s: Heidi Chapple (captain), Lexus Ogle (vice captain), Ella Van Der Meer, Zara Ward, Ella Proudfoot, Stella Macnamara, Ella Webster, Maggie Maree, Ella Stig, Katalina Otai. Coach Jordan Bedingfield and manager Emma Paterson.
