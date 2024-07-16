St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Local Sporting and Para Champions grants

July 17 2024 - 7:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barton MP Linda Burney with recipients of the Sporting Champions and Local Para Champions grants.
Barton MP Linda Burney with recipients of the Sporting Champions and Local Para Champions grants.

Young St George athletes will be able to participate in their chosen sport across Australia and overseas after receiving support from the Federal Government's Local Sporting Champions and Local Para Champions grants.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.