Young St George athletes will be able to participate in their chosen sport across Australia and overseas after receiving support from the Federal Government's Local Sporting Champions and Local Para Champions grants.
The programs support athletes aged 12 to 18 and their families to attend state, national and international sporting competitions.
The grant recipients are attending championships in sports as diverse as para swimming, athletics, Surf Life Saving, tennis, ice skating, volleyball, cricket and water polo.
Two grant recipients are going as far as Thailand, and Croatia and Switzerland to compete against the world's best in volleyball and ice skating.
Barton MP Linda Burney hosted young athletes at a ceremony and afternoon tea on Sunday, July 14 where they were presented with certificates.
The event was held in the Blackshaw Gould Pavilion, at the historic Hurstville Oval, where many sporting legends have started their careers.
"The Local Sporting and Para Champions grants are a fantastic way to support young people to go to the biggest competitions in sport," Ms Burney said.
"This event was about celebrating their hard work and talent, and showing the community are all cheering them on.
"Many Australian athletes from Olympians and Paralympians to Matildas and NBA stars all got their start thanks to these programs," she said.
