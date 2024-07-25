Voted most outstanding for fitness services Advertising Feature

The team at FS8 Hurstville are passionate about helping and supporting members to achieve their health and wellness goals. Picture supplied

From the moment you enter the FS8 studio, you arrive at a welcoming environment with excellent customer service and a team of qualified and supportive instructors.

"We provide a positive and inclusive environment that encourages everyone to give it a go," said owner and director Elenora Di Rita.

"We offer high-quality fitness programs and a service that meets the needs and expectations of our clients; this includes our unique remix of Pilates Yoga and Tone that is suitable for everyone."

Last year, sister company, F45 Training Hurstville won the same category for "Most outstanding fitness services" and now passes the baton on to FS8.

"We are so humbled to win this award; it means everything to us. It's amazing recognition, especially in such a competitive industry. We are on a high that will last a while," said Elenora.

"It's definitely rewarding to know that our community has voted for us and that our members are enjoying their experience. Winning this award is a great motivation for our staff, pushing them to keep striving for success. This recognition has placed us at the top, and we can only keep moving upwards."

FS8 Hurstville is always looking to improve and grow as a business.

"Our focus is on providing a holistic approach to health and wellness; we want to continue to educate our community not just on the physical benefits of Pilates but the positive impact it has on our mental well-being," said Elenora.

One of the business's secrets to success is having a strong customer focus and doing all the basics brilliantly.

"Our members are placed at the centre of everything we do from the moment they first interact with us. You need to listen to feedback and adapt to our ever-changing environment. You can never get complacent in what you do, so we place just as much importance and focus on the smaller things."

FS8 Hurstville has a team of 10 highly qualified and experienced Pilates instructors passionate about helping members achieve their health and wellness goals.

"I would like to thank our amazing team of instructors who go above and beyond not only when teaching classes but also behind the scenes and supporting me in creating a positive and supportive culture where people feel it's a safe space for them to come in and focus on themselves," said Elenora.