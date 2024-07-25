After being named as a finalist in the Outstanding Specialised Business category in 2023, FrameAbel has gone one step further and taken out the category in 2024. FrameAbel owner Paul Abel said it was fantastic recognition to receive. "It's huge recognition to be a finalist alone, to win is a reflection of our workplace environment and how the staff work hard to ensure the highest standard of quality," he said. "It's a credit to our team, our customer service, and our growing status in the community."
FrameAbel celebrated five years in business in 2024 and certainly has a bright future ahead. Paul said that they had some upcoming plans to help grow the store and continue their current success. "We are planning an online store, more community work, and continuing to increase our market growth."
When asked what he thought the secret to their success was, Paul said it was built around quality and their customers. "Our wonderful customers, our workplace environment, and how the staff work hard to ensure the highest standard of quality," he said. "We want to create knowledge around why custom framing is so important to preserving memories the right way."
With a team of five staff including three framers and administration support, Paul said he wanted to thank their loyal customers and looked forward to welcoming new people to FrameAbel. "We just wanted to thank our customers for making each job special."
To find out more, visit www.frameabel.com.au.
GEORGES RIVER BUSINESS AWARDS - WINNERS
They have been making a difference in the lives of those around them for over 50 years, and it was this dedication to the local community that saw Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre Inc. (KCAC) rewarded, taking out the Community Services category at the recent 2024 Georges River Business Awards.
KCAC CEO Anne Farah-Hill said it was deserved recognition for their amazing team of 27 staff. "It's down to our caring and professional team who provide support to our most vulnerable members of our community.
"It means a lot and gives us the drive to continue doing what we are doing," she said. "It is a great testament to the work that we do."
The KCAC has been in operation for the last 58 years and provides a wide range of support and services. With a bright future ahead, Anne said the secret to their success and longevity was treating people with kindness, dignity, and respect, and valuing them as people. "We aim to continue the valuable and important work that we do, in supporting all members of our local community, and we would like to grow in areas that will enable our sustainability to focus on supporting the needs of the local community.
"We look forward to the launch of the Kingsgrove Community Cafe food van, which will be located in the Community Centre car park, and will be selling quality but affordable refreshments," she said. "Locals will be able to come and grab some food and beverages to take away or enjoy in the surrounding parkland and all proceeds of the café will be going towards continuing to provide quality services and support to the community."
KCAC is a community-based, locally managed community organisation that is committed to identifying and responding to a range of needs in the local community with special consideration for the socially, economically, and linguistically disadvantaged. KCAC provides a variety of services including child care programmes and family programmes, aged care and allied health care programmes, and services for people with a disability.
Anne said that KCAC was a registered charity, meaning any donations or support were very welcomed. "They will go a long way to keeping us supporting the local community," she said. "All donations over two dollars are tax deductable."
For more information, visit www.kcacinc.org.au.
From the moment you enter the FS8 studio, you arrive at a welcoming environment with excellent customer service and a team of qualified and supportive instructors.
"We provide a positive and inclusive environment that encourages everyone to give it a go," said owner and director Elenora Di Rita.
"We offer high-quality fitness programs and a service that meets the needs and expectations of our clients; this includes our unique remix of Pilates Yoga and Tone that is suitable for everyone."
Last year, sister company, F45 Training Hurstville won the same category for "Most outstanding fitness services" and now passes the baton on to FS8.
"We are so humbled to win this award; it means everything to us. It's amazing recognition, especially in such a competitive industry. We are on a high that will last a while," said Elenora.
"It's definitely rewarding to know that our community has voted for us and that our members are enjoying their experience. Winning this award is a great motivation for our staff, pushing them to keep striving for success. This recognition has placed us at the top, and we can only keep moving upwards."
FS8 Hurstville is always looking to improve and grow as a business.
"Our focus is on providing a holistic approach to health and wellness; we want to continue to educate our community not just on the physical benefits of Pilates but the positive impact it has on our mental well-being," said Elenora.
One of the business's secrets to success is having a strong customer focus and doing all the basics brilliantly.
"Our members are placed at the centre of everything we do from the moment they first interact with us. You need to listen to feedback and adapt to our ever-changing environment. You can never get complacent in what you do, so we place just as much importance and focus on the smaller things."
FS8 Hurstville has a team of 10 highly qualified and experienced Pilates instructors passionate about helping members achieve their health and wellness goals.
"I would like to thank our amazing team of instructors who go above and beyond not only when teaching classes but also behind the scenes and supporting me in creating a positive and supportive culture where people feel it's a safe space for them to come in and focus on themselves," said Elenora.
"Also, a massive thanks to our wonderful members who have been part of this amazing journey. Our members form the core of our community; without them, this would not be possible; we have become one big happy family."
This year's St George Local Business Awards culminated with a sparkling spectacular that provided a fitting finale to this annual event.
This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs as they made their way to the stage on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, and cheers filled the room.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions Managing Director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination of a successful awards program.
The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said. "The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
The St George & Sutherland Leader captured all the excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception.
"Of course, the awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors NOVA Employment, Georges River Council and support sponsors, White Key Marketing, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL, Club Central Hurstville." Mr Loe said. "Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."
Mr Loe also thanked Southern Sydney Event Centre for the high quality food and service it provided. "Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment on the evening and our fabulous Jeremiah Hartmann who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
Businesses can register for the 2025 Local Business Awards at www.thebusinessawards.com.au; for more information, call Precedent Productions on 8363 3333.
Enhancing the standard of care for the aged and people with disabilities is at the core of Australian Nursing and Training Services (ANTS). They offer high-quality, professional training and have helped thousands of students start their careers.
Radhika Sharma is the Chief Executive Officer and said the secret to their success is their individualised support system, friendly customer service, teamwork and continual improvement.
"By winning this award, we have been recognised by the community for all our hard work. The award makes us feel valued and inspired to continue our quality training," said Radhika.
Radhika spoke with her team to ask them what the win meant to them.
"My team felt very proud as ANTS is a great place to work; they feel appreciated and are very excited and happy to win."
Last year, ANTS trained 350 nurses, and most have joined the workforce.
"Since COVID-19, the Disability Care and Aged-Care industry doesn't have enough staff, and we have been able to help fill the gaps. Many of our students were job seekers, and we've been able to help address rates of unemployment in the community.
"The industry knows that when ANTS trains students, that they are competent, and the employer is confident to have our students on work placement.
"We offer one-on-one support to get our students to the right competency level. We help students from disadvantaged and multi-cultural backgrounds with numeracy and literacy issues, and we offer them support so they can feel confident about getting a job."
The organisation began in 1990 and initially provided non-accredited training.
"In 2015, we became a registered training organisation (RTO). We are a subsidised training provider under NSW Education's Smart and Skilled program, offering courses with funding support to eligible students," said Radhika.
"Recently, we registered with CRICOS, allowing us to welcome international students. Additionally, we offer courses with funding support."
Radhika started as a nursing assistant while studying for a Bachelor of Nursing. She also completed a postgraduate degree in Neuroscience and got a new graduate program offer at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, where she started working.
"During my time at the hospital and nursing home, I noticed a gap in training and practical knowledge among junior nurses, which inspired me to enter the training industry," said Radhika.
"In 2017, I took over the business, and my business partner, Usha, joined in 2019. We are committed to providing quality training to fill these gaps and produce competent staff for the Aged Care and Disability industry.
"We are proud to have produced many graduates who have secured jobs in the industry due to their competence and confidence in the required skills and knowledge through our training," said Radhika.
"I would like to thank my business partner, Usha Nepal (operational manager), who has supported me through all the ups and downs and has worked tirelessly.
"My husband, Krishna Sharma, has been a great support, managing our four children and helping with the business.
"Our advisor, Rishi Acharya, has contributed significantly to the growth of the college," said Radhika.
"Lastly and most importantly, I must acknowledge our hardworking staff."
For more information visit austnursing.edu.au.