Petition to save 1959 Rockdale chapel

A petition has been started on change.org to save a former chapel in Bryant Street, Rockdale which has been slated by Bayside Council for demolition.
Under a $2.3 million plan, Bayside Council will convert an old church hall at 5 Bryant Street, Rockdale multi-purpose Community and Cultural Centre.
The adjoining 1959 A-frame chapel will be demolished to create a community park and public plaza.
Under the heading Save this 1959 gem on Bryant St, Rockdale, the change.org petition states: "Slated for demolition by Bayside Council to be replaced by a small 'park'. The older adjacent church hall will become a Community and Culture Centre. The A-frame was designed by award winning architect Keith Sawdy and could be made part of the proposed adjacent Centre. Urgent action needed if this iconic building is to be saved."
Comments supporting the petition include:
"This is an interesting mid century building still in very good condition, it should be preserved. It's disappointing the council wants to demolish it and values this form of building heritage so poorly."
"Our local heritage needs to be saved."
"I believe in the significance of this building. It's so easy to lose our heritage in the name of progress. Surely this building could be saved and used for some community purpose."
The petition is at: https://www.change.org/p/save-this-1959-gem-on-bryant-st-rockdale
Or contact Bayside Council,
City Projects
444 - 446 Princes Hwy, Rockdale NSW 2216
T 02 9562 1564
E city.projects@bayside.nsw.gov.au W www.bayside.nsw.gov.au
