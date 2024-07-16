St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Petition to save 1959 Rockdale chapel

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 16 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A petition has been started on change.org to save a former chapel in Bryant Street, Rockdale which has been slated by Bayside Council for demolition.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.