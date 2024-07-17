New CEO for Kogarah Community Services

Kogarah Community Services (KCS) has appointed Marisa Turcinskis as its new Chief Executive Officer.
Marisa has been Acting CEO for the past 12 months and replaces Shelley Ross, KCS's retiring CEO of more than 20 years.
With a year at the helm while the former CEO took long service leave, Marisa was unanimously endorsed by the Board.
Marisa was promoted from within the organisation, having worked as Operations Manager for four years prior.
"I am deeply honoured by the trust and support extended to me by the Board," Marisa said.
"In particular, I am grateful to Shelley Ross for her exceptional leadership and dedication, which has spanned an extraordinary 24 years of service. Her insights and guidance have been invaluable, and I am committed to building upon the legacy she has established."
KCS Chairperson, Jonathan Karanikas, said "Marisa has certainly proven herself in leading the team and the organisation over the past 12 months. I know she will continue to provide quality services for our clients, outstanding leadership to our staff and nurture strong relationships with our organisational partners. The Board and I commend the energy, passion and experience she brings to the role."
KCS is an independent, not-for-profit organisation operating in the South Eastern Sydney area for nearly 50 years.
They provide services to help relieve isolation and disadvantage experienced by people in the community. Services include In-Home Aged Care, Before and After School Care, Social Programs for Seniors; and Community Engagement Activities.
Intergenerational programs, English classes, Technology classes for seniors and School holiday programs are just some activities offered. Many of these activities encourage and support people in the community and older people to be active, engaged and connected with their community.
KCS offer a variety of Home Care and support enabling older adults to remain living at home independently for as long as they choose. An Australian Government approved aged care provider, KCS has over 25 years' experience in aged care including dementia specific services.
