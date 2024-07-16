Bayside petition to save Rockdale Post Office

Bayside Council has launched a petition calling for a reversal of the decision to close the Rockdale Post Office in September this year.
Australia Post has decided to close the Rockdale Post Shop from September 4 following a 20 per cent drop in customer visits over the past four years.
"Customer visits are now well below the state average for New South Wales," an Australia Post spokesman said.
Australia Post is looking to retain the Post Office boxes at the Rockdale store.
Bayside Council believes the closure will have a devastating effect on both local business and older community members who rely on the essential services provided by the Rockdale Post Office.
Council will continue to advocate for residents and is urging Australia Post to reconsider its decision.
"This is a blow to the Rockdale community who rely on the Post Office," Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski said.
"I am writing to the Federal Government, and the CEO of Australia Post, outlining our concerns and reminding them about the important role the postal service plays in keeping our communities connected and our business precincts prosperous," he said.
Sign the petition at: https://haveyoursay.bayside.nsw.gov.au/save-rockdale-post-office
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.