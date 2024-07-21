Charity boost to champion change

A Sutherland Shire charity that works with young males has been gifted $50,000, so it can continue to reach more male teenagers in schools and help reduce domestic violence.
Top Blokes Foundation is a charity that is dedicated to transforming the lives of boys and young men through innovative, evidence-based peer mentoring and social education programs.
The foundation is one of 10 recipients across NSW that will benefit from the Sydney Women's Fund Domestic Violence Appeal.
A key program run by the foundation is a six-month social education program delivered to young males, focused on relationships, understanding sexual consent, managing anger and the harmful effects of pornography.
It has partnered with up to 10 high schools on the wait list across Sydney, delivered 10 programs across a 12-month period, and has supported 240 young males across 4320 mentoring hours.
The foundation has already worked with more than 20,000 young males in the mental health and well-being space.
Founder and Managing Director of Top Blokes Foundation, Melissa Abu-Gazaleh of Sutherland means the funds will expand the potential to educate more students.
"This appeal is such an important opportunity for us to reach more young males who are on our wait list. Through the grant we received, and if we can receive more funds, it means young males can have a weekly mentoring program for six months, where they can explore topics around healthy masculinity," she said.
"We want to make sure they have access to this before they reach adulthood. We know young males are heavily influenced by their friends, so if their friends can be positive influences on them that's how we can help change attitudes that contribute to poor behaviour towards females."
Ms Abu-Gazaleh started Top Blokes at age 19. "I was seeing that young males were often struggling with self identity and building strong and healthy relationships with those around them," she said. "I felt there was an opportunity to help young men build positive networks for themselves, and bring young men together to help support each other and build skills and knowledge of how to live healthy and safe lives. What's important is that young males want to know how to build healthy relationships. They've welcomed conversations around it."
Domestic violence incidences have been rising in NSW. About 17 per cent of women have experienced violence by a cohabiting partner since the age of 15. The rate of women killed by an intimate partner in Australia has increased 30 per cent in the past year. Almost one quarter of Australians have inflicted some sort of sexual violence since turning 18. And one in five experience sexual violence. But only one in 10 report what has happened to them.
The appeal is hoping to raise $1 million by the end of August, to boost the critical work being done by the community-based service providers that are delivering programs to support and protect women and children impacted by domestic violence and championing for much-needed change.
