Charity boost to champion change

Ms Abu-Gazaleh started Top Blokes at age 19. "I was seeing that young males were often struggling with self identity and building strong and healthy relationships with those around them," she said. "I felt there was an opportunity to help young men build positive networks for themselves, and bring young men together to help support each other and build skills and knowledge of how to live healthy and safe lives. What's important is that young males want to know how to build healthy relationships. They've welcomed conversations around it."

