Simone's on a vocal roll, and Cronulla is her next stop

Lugarno singer Simone Waddell is heading further south this year, for a live show at The Brass Monkey, Cronulla, on September 1.
The performer will be singing her new single Calling You, a collaboration with James Napier.
The Sunday lunch show will showcase the songwriter and recording artist's talents. Also the founder of You Have A Voice coaching, Ms Waddell runs workshops and retreats, and is the author of a book The Attitude of Gratitude.
It's not her first rodeo. Ms Waddell has released many (five) albums and has joined musical forces with Australia's best jazz musicians. Writing songs since she was a teen, the classically trained singer is one of the nation's leading contemporary jazz singers. She's worked with Grammy Award winning producer Erik Zobler, who describes her voice as "fresh, impassioned and simply a joy to listen to".
"Simone distinguishes herself as an extraordinarily pure singer-songwriter and performer," added fellow Grammy Award winning engineer George Massenburg. "She is an evocative lyricist, and a deeply passionate and sensitive collaborator, well-informed and confident.
While studying for her music degree at Southern Cross University, Ms Waddell won the prestigious Nescafe Big Break competition. She was the first Australian rewarded with a scholarship to attend The Berklee College of Music in Boston Massachusetts. This led to her being the first jazz vocalist to obtain a Masters of Music Research Degree (Performance) at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.
Simone collaborated extensively with the American label, Signature Music Design for her EP New Day to support Messenger Rescue - an organisation bringing freedom to those trapped in sex trafficking. In 2018 she coached the globally renowned Watoto Children's Choir in Uganda.
Ms Waddell is active in the areas of justice, equality, and humanitarian needs, offering care and assistance to domestic violence victim/survivors, and campaigning for legislative change regarding child abuse and domestic violence.
She has a Certificate in Trauma Healing, and has her Mindfulness Certification. She is trained and qualified to work with survivors of trauma, and serves at Heal For Life in The Hunter Valley NSW, on programs designed to bring healing.
In 2025 as well as featuring on the Bravo Performing Arts Cruise to Noumea and New Caledonia, she will also launch her show, Unforgettable, in various venues, performing songs from The American Songbook.
