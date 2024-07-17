St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
$22 mil expansion plans for Bosco College - 25 new classrooms, 340 more students

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
Updated July 17 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 1:00pm
Proposed new facilities at St John Bosco College. Picture DAn
St John Bosco College at Engadine is seeking approval for a new classrooms block and building alterations, enabling it to increase student numbers by 340.

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

