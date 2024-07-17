$22 mil expansion plans for Bosco College - 25 new classrooms, 340 more students

St John Bosco College at Engadine is seeking approval for a new classrooms block and building alterations, enabling it to increase student numbers by 340.
A development application for the project, with an estimated construction cost of $22.3 million, has been lodged with Sutherland Shire Council.
The proposed two-storey building would include 25 classrooms, art facilities, toilets, lift and food and uniforms facilities.
It would be located in area area where four demountables stand at present.
The DA also seeks to increase approved student numbers from 920 to 1260 "to accommodate increasing future demand".
"The proposal adapts to the changing needs of the school through replacing temporary learning facilities with permanent development," the DA said.
"The existing character of the school will be maintained and the proposed design considers sustainability and is appropriately positioned within the school campus."
