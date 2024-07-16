St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Police seek public assistance over alleged intimidation of elderly woman at Miranda

July 16 2024 - 6:43pm
A man who may be able to help in a police investigation at Miranda. Picture NSW Police
Police are appealing for information to help identify two men whom they say may be able to assist an investigation into the alleged intimidation of an elderly woman at Miranda.

