Police seek public assistance over alleged intimidation of elderly woman at Miranda

Police are appealing for information to help identify two men whom they say may be able to assist an investigation into the alleged intimidation of an elderly woman at Miranda.
A police statement said, about 7pm on Monday June 24, a man approached the woman's front door and allegedly demanded money before leaving.
The incident was reported to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command.
The statement said, about 7pm yesterday (Monday), another man approached the elderly woman's front door and asked to speak to her, but she refused and called Triple 0.
"Officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command arrived a short time later but were unable to locate the man," the statement said.
"Following inquiries, police have released images of two men they believe may be able to assist with inquiries.
"The first man is described as being of solid build with chin beard and no moustache. He was seen wearing a purple hoodie jumper with a "Lone Wolf Australia" logo on the front.
"The second man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 30s, wearing track pants and a black hoodie jumper with a "SEFC" logo on the front.
"Anyone with information is urged to contact Sutherland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
