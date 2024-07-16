Where it all went wrong: Author to give talk in shire on dispossession of Indigenous people

Sutherland Shire Historical Society's meeting on Saturday July 20 will feature a talk by Wal Walker, author of The Squatters' Grab, Where it All Went Wrong.
Mr Walker is an economist who has a long standing interest in the history of New South Wales and Queensland and that of Australia's Indigenous peoples.
Born in Sydney, he lived ten years in Queensland and for several years in the Northern Territory. Members of both sides of his family have been involved in progressing the welfare of Indigenous Australians.
The Squatters' Grab "traces the failure of various governments and colonial administrators to discharge their obligations to Indigenous Australians; failure that gave rise to the ascendancy of the squatters and dispossession of the Aboriginal people," the society says.
All are welcome to attend this meeting to be held at 1.30pm on Saturday July 20.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland - just a short walk from Sutherland station. Reserve your place by registering at shirehistory@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.