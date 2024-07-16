St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Where it all went wrong: Author to give talk in shire on dispossession of Indigenous people

Updated July 17 2024 - 8:02am
The cover of Wal Walker's book.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society's meeting on Saturday July 20 will feature a talk by Wal Walker, author of The Squatters' Grab, Where it All Went Wrong.

