Doctor at Arncliffe practice faces more sexual assault charges

A doctor has been charged with additional offences over the alleged sex-related assaults of patients in Sydney's south.
A police statement said, in June 2024, detectives from St George Police Area Command commenced an investigation into allegations of sexual touching and sexual assault by a doctor against two female patients at his Arncliffe practice.
"On 12 July 2024, investigators attended the practice and arrested a 45-year-old man," the statement said.
"He was taken to Kogarah Police Station where he was charged with sexual touching without consent and sexual assault. Those matters remain before the courts.
"Following further inquiries, St George detectives identified another patient whom the doctor is alleged to have sexually assaulted in June 2024.
"The man has now been charged with a further two offences - sexually touch another person without consent, and sexual intercourse without consent.
"The man is due to next appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday 10 September 2024.
"Inquiries continue."
