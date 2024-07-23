St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Health
Watch

'Bleeding the system': Sutherland Hospital nurses and midwives rally

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 23 2024 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Chris Lane

Sutherland Hospital nurses and midwives have gathered in unity, rallying outside the hospital on Tuesday, as part of their demand for safe staffing.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.