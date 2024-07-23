'Bleeding the system': Sutherland Hospital nurses and midwives rally

She said staff were frustrated at a lack of clarity. "The ministry is refusing to release a timetable for the roll-out of ratios, so we have no idea when it's coming," Ms Duff said. "The past 18 months two hospitals have had them implemented - Liverpool and North Shore. They announced yesterday Liverpool and Port Macquarie. But that doesn't help us here and we're incredibly busy. We see the same number of people as St George in a day and we're not even close to their staffing. Why are we having to beg? Nurses work seven days a row, get one day off, and they're back again."