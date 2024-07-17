Pride of the shire: Tammin Lampret's athletics feats acknowledged

The outstanding feats of 16-year-old Tammin Lampret at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships have made the Sutherland Shire community proud, mayor Carmelo Pesce said.
Tammin, a Year 11 student at Endeavour High School, was acknowledged and congratulated at the council meeting on Monday night.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said in a mayoral minute Tammin represented Australia in the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships in Fiji, in June.
"These Championships are the highest level of competition for under 18 athletes to compete in and form a critical part of qualification towards the Olympic Games and future World Athletics Series Events," he said.
"At the June Championships, Tammin competed in the Under 18 100m Hurdles and the 4x100m Women's Relay.
"Not only did Tammin win both events, she also broke two Oceania meet records."
Cr Pesce said Tammin was presented with the Arthur Eustace Shield for the Most Outstanding Performance by an Under 18 Female.
"Winning two gold medals and breaking two records is an extraordinary achievement," Cr Pesce said.
"This is a testament to your dedication, hard work and incredible talent.
"You have made us all incredibly proud and we wish you continued success in your future competitions."
