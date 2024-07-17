St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pride of the shire: Tammin Lampret's athletics feats acknowledged

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 17 2024 - 2:30pm
Tammin Lampret, with her parents Lauren and Ivan, receives a copy of the mayoral minute from Cr Pesce. Picture by Murray Trembath
Tammin Lampret, with her parents Lauren and Ivan, receives a copy of the mayoral minute from Cr Pesce. Picture by Murray Trembath

The outstanding feats of 16-year-old Tammin Lampret at the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships have made the Sutherland Shire community proud, mayor Carmelo Pesce said.

Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

