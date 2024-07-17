Call for safety barriers at dangerous Penshurst intersection

Residents are calling on Georges River Council to immediately install a traffic guardrail on the footpath on the corner of Penshurst and Bridge Streets, Penshurst.
Their urgent request has been spurred on by several recent near misses and accidents, one which saw a car overturn on the approach to the railway bridge.
The corner is the site of local business, TJ's Penshurst cafe and is often crowded with patrons drinking coffee outdoors within close proximity to speeding traffic.
Twice in recent weeks, bollards placed at the corner by the council have been damaged by passing buses.
Action group, Project Penshurst 2222 spokesman Joe Bianco addressed the June 24 council meeting seeking for an amendment to the Georges River Council 2024/25 budget to include funding for a traffic guardrail at the intersection.
Councillor Christina Jamieson moved an amendment to the budget to include construction of a guardrail and supported by the council.
Councillor Jamieson said that Project Penshurst 2222 has been outstanding in advocating for local safety and was thrilled to have helped ensure that the cost of the guardrail is in the 2024/2025 budget, especially after the recent serious car accident in Penshurst.
But Mr Bianco said a clear timetable for construction of the guardrail is needed following the recent near misses at the corner.
"The intersection outside the coffee shop has become more congested with motor vehicles and pedestrian foot traffic," he said.
"People often sit outside these premises and enjoy the outdoor seating, especially in the summer evenings when the coffee house becomes a wine bar.
"Over a number of years it has become evident to me that this intersection is not safe. The current intersection configuration directs traffic towards seated patrons.
"I often see cars speeding down from the railway station towards the coffee shop, turning right into Bridge Street.
"In wet conditions, it would not be unreasonable to assume an inexperienced driver, could lose control of their vehicle and mount the footpath where patrons are sitting outside the coffee shop.
"Currently there are no safety barriers, safety rails or fencing to prevent a driver who has lost control of a vehicle crashing into customers."
Mr Bianco said one traffic bollard outside the cafe has been knocked over four times that he knew of.
"It was repaired on June 18 due to it being hit by a bus a few days earlier and also knocked over on June 22 and July 9," he said.
A veteran of 35 years with the Police Force and attending thousands of accidents, Mr Bianco said he is quite familiar with the consequences, trauma and negative impact motor collisions have on drivers, passengers, pedestrians and immediate family.
He urged the council to act urgently and install a guardrail or barrier fence to be erected on the footpath on the corner of Penshurst and Bridge Streets, Penshurst.
TJ's Penshurst owner Trent Fasch is also asking that the council erect a safety barrier on the corner as a matter of urgency.
"We can have up to 12 to 14 people sitting outside on the weekend," he said.
"It's a four-way intersection and there's a lot of traffic. The sheer weight of numbers makes it dangerous. We support prevention rather that waiting for a mishap.
"All we are asking for is a fence to be put in to protect the community as there was on Railway Parade, Kogarah after a fatal accident several years ago."
Project Penshurst 2222 member Nicky Parras said a barrier also needed on the other side of Bridge Street from the old bus shelter to the Checkpoint Charlie coffee shop. This was where a car overturned last March.
Checkpoint Charlie owner Nenad Ciric, who helped pull a child from the overturned car, said a median strip barrier is also needed down the middle of road as cars often cut the corner on the approach to the railway bridge.
"It's just a matter of time before someone is hit," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.