Cronulla Surf Report

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water the predicted new south swell has hit with a vengeance -picking up from three to eight foot in a matter of a few hours.
Wanda is out of control but the Alley is still surfable and tucked away from the sou-wester that is blowing.
Its been a massive week of great waves and perfect offshore conditions.
Something for everyone from Saturdays big blow and swell increase to yesterdays 3-4ft offshore classic lines.
The banks on the beach were also good but things may have changed with this current onslaught.
This 11 second S swell is due to peak at 1pm and then slowly drop into the weekend-high tide 5pm today.
The pics are from the last couple of days at the Alley, Wall and Wanda , with Jarvis Earle warming up for the US Open early next month.
