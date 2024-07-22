St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
What's on

110 years of humanitarian support in St George

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Red Cross St George District Branch is having its 110th anniversary celebration this year. Pictured is Meglyn, Melissa, Annette, Sonia and Verna with Georgia, 11, and Natalie, 8. Picture by John Veage
Australian Red Cross St George District Branch is having its 110th anniversary celebration this year. Pictured is Meglyn, Melissa, Annette, Sonia and Verna with Georgia, 11, and Natalie, 8. Picture by John Veage

Australian Red Cross is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, and in August, its St George District Branch, is also marking the major milestone.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.