110 years of humanitarian support in St George

Australian Red Cross is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year, and in August, its St George District Branch, is also marking the major milestone.
Formed after the outbreak of World War I in 1914, Australian Red Cross St George District Branch is one of the founding members of Australian Red Cross. It has played a pivotal role in supporting the community, raising funds for life-changing Australian Red Cross programs.
Many of its dedicated volunteers have spent their time raising money for these worthy causes, that continue to have positive effects within the community, helping people in need.
"We are proud of our long history serving the St George community and surrounding areas," St George District Branch President Meg Lawther said. "Our members and volunteers continue to raise funds and support the good work of Australian Red Cross. We always welcome new members too."
To celebrate the notable year, St George District Branch will host a community event on August 25, 1.30pm, with an Edwardian House Party - 1900-1914, at The Gardens on Forest, Peakhurst.
The St George fundraiser will mark more than a century of history, with a stylish showcase by The Cavalcade of History & Fashion of lives and fashion of the kinds of women involved in the early years of Australian Red Cross.
There will also be opportunities to win raffle prizes, enjoy a slice of birthday cake and have some afternoon tea in the historic function rooms, while marvel at some of the fashion of the early years.
"We invite everyone to book a ticket and come along for a fun afternoon, for a great cause," Ms Lawther said. "We hope lots of people show up wearing red to support the Australian Red Cross and acknowledge those volunteers and members who are always there for the community."
The event will be attended by Australian Red Cross members and volunteers, residents and local MPs. Everyone in Australia is invited to wear red on this day.
Tickets are $45.
RSVP to Meg Lawther: megsy1851@bigpond.com or 0402 107 475.
