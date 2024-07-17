Labor announces team for Georges River Council elections

Labor has announced its new team standing for election at the upcoming Georges River Council election on September 14.
Councillors Kathryn Landsberry and Ashvini (Ash) Ambihaipahar will return to stand for election in Blakehurst and Mortdale Ward.
New to the team are Leon Pun to run in Hurstville Ward, Elaina Anzellotti in Peakhurst Ward, and Thomas Gao in Kogarah Bay Ward.
"The new Labor team is committed to creating a better, more sustainable future for the community in Georges River, and will focus on listening to our residents and resolving the issues that impact them," GRC Labor team spokesperson, Councillor Kathryn Landsberry said.
Labor's priorities are:
1. Service delivery - faster, more efficient and accessible
2. More lighting and footpaths to improve pedestrian safety
3. Continue our advocacy for Carss Park Pool - the NSW Labor Government
committed to rebuild this facility, currently underway
4. Cutting waste and red tape by reducing the reliance on consultants and employing more frontline staff
5. Campaign for a new car park in Kogarah CBD.
Councillor Kathryn Landsberry has over 20 years' experience in local government and remains committed to representing the interests and future amenity of the Georges River community. Councillor Landsberry previously served at Kogarah City Council from 2004-2016 and as Deputy Mayor in 2007-2008. She was elected to Georges River Council in 2017 and served as Deputy Mayor in 2017, and 2021-23.
Kathryn led the fight on Council to rebuild Carss Park Pool at its existing site since its closure in July 2019, she is also committed to revitalising our branch libraries, improving the surface quality of our sportsfields, and to protect and enhance our tree canopy.
Elected in 2022, Councillor Ash Ambihaipahar, a lifelong St George local, brings to the team a proven track record. Ash has championed the fight to bring back paper tickets for parking fines. She has taken steps to beautify Penshurst, improving and upgrading the car park, and a local traffic study as asked for by the locals. Councillor Ambihaipahar has experience of university teaching in human anatomy for eight years followed by practicing employment law for 10 years. Councillor Ambihaipahar currently works at St Vincent de Paul Society NSW as a Regional Director, helping the community who need emergency relief like food and material support from the Support Centres and Vans services across the metropolitan region. Further, she is also a volunteer board member with St George Community Transport for over three years.
Leon Pun has over 20 years of experience as an IT professional and he ran his own consulting business focusing on IT support and operations. He has held various roles in government for more than seven years. He holds a Bachelor of Science in IT from UTS and a Juris Doctor from the University of NSW. A lifelong resident of Hurstville Ward, Leon attended Our Lady of Fatima, Kingsgrove, De La Salle College, Kingsgrove and is connected to the Kingsgrove community.
Elaina Anzellotti is a lifelong resident of the area and has dedicated 23 years to teaching at secondary high schools within the Sydney Catholic Schools system. Her career includes time at Marist Catholic College Penshurst and Aquinas College Menai as a leader of student wellbeing which entails providing emotional and social welfare support for students. Elaina has deep connections to the local area where she lives and raises her two children with her which includes her local Parish St Joseph's Oatley, helping with One Meal (provision of food for the vulnerable) and working on projects such as Penny's Secret Santa for Project Youth.
Thomas Gao brings energy and a youthful perspective to the team. With extensive experience in workers' rights advocacy and community organising, Thomas has a proven track record of driving meaningful change. Having grown up in the St George area and attended Hurstville South Public and Peakhurst West Public school and currently an active member of the Lions Club, Thomas is deeply connected to the local community and understands its unique challenges and opportunities. Having worked\ with health and aged care workers in the St George area and local government workers in the area, Thomas knows how to achieve outcomes by bringing people together to work toward common goals and ensuring that every voice is heard and valued. He is currently pursuing a Law degree, studying at UTS.
