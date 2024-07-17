St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor announces team for Georges River Council elections

July 17 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right, Elaina Anzellotti - Peakhurst Ward, Thomas Gao - Kogarah Bay Ward, Kathryn Landsberry - Blakehurst Ward, Leon Pun - Hurstville Ward Front right: Ash Ambihaipahar - Mortdale Ward. Picture supplied.
Left to right, Elaina Anzellotti - Peakhurst Ward, Thomas Gao - Kogarah Bay Ward, Kathryn Landsberry - Blakehurst Ward, Leon Pun - Hurstville Ward Front right: Ash Ambihaipahar - Mortdale Ward. Picture supplied.

Labor has announced its new team standing for election at the upcoming Georges River Council election on September 14.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.