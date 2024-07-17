Labor announces team for Georges River Council elections

Thomas Gao brings energy and a youthful perspective to the team. With extensive experience in workers' rights advocacy and community organising, Thomas has a proven track record of driving meaningful change. Having grown up in the St George area and attended Hurstville South Public and Peakhurst West Public school and currently an active member of the Lions Club, Thomas is deeply connected to the local community and understands its unique challenges and opportunities. Having worked\ with health and aged care workers in the St George area and local government workers in the area, Thomas knows how to achieve outcomes by bringing people together to work toward common goals and ensuring that every voice is heard and valued. He is currently pursuing a Law degree, studying at UTS.