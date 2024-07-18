Water polo Olympian makes Cronulla proud

It's a good time to grab a selfie with this bloke.
A large mural of Sutherland Shire Olympian and water polo athlete, Angus Lambie, is splashed on the wall at Purely Place, Cronulla.
Celebrating his upcoming debut at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the athlete is one of 10 featuring in murals created by Qantas, the official airline of Australian teams.
Qantas has supported Australian Olympic Team since 1948 and Paralympics Australia since 2012. One of the ways it's showing support is highlighting the stories of home-grown athletes and celebrating their connection to their suburbs.
Lambie says it's surreal to see a picture of himself at Cronulla. "I don't take that honour lightly," he said. "But I look at it as recognition of the strength of water polo in Cronulla. [It's where] it all began for me as a seven year old kid having fun, learning, getting fit and playing weekly. I grew up around the pool at Sutherland and Gunnamatta with local Olympic Legends Andrew Kerr, Bobby Bryant and Tony Falson as spectators and offering coaching tips. To now be selected for Paris 2024 as a water polo Olympian is an amazing feeling as I know the reverence that is held by the community for those guys and the other Olympians."
Lambie and the team have been on road for almost three weeks. "We started in Paris training and playing against the French team," he said. "They are a good team and primed to do their best during their home Olympics. We are now in Stuttgart, Germany where we have common training with the German team. We are conditioning in the gym and the pool as well as working on team strategy and combinations. It is physically tough but that is what we need in preparation for Paris in just under a month."
