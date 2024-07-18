Water polo Olympian makes Cronulla proud

Lambie says it's surreal to see a picture of himself at Cronulla. "I don't take that honour lightly," he said. "But I look at it as recognition of the strength of water polo in Cronulla. [It's where] it all began for me as a seven year old kid having fun, learning, getting fit and playing weekly. I grew up around the pool at Sutherland and Gunnamatta with local Olympic Legends Andrew Kerr, Bobby Bryant and Tony Falson as spectators and offering coaching tips. To now be selected for Paris 2024 as a water polo Olympian is an amazing feeling as I know the reverence that is held by the community for those guys and the other Olympians."

