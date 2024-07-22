Grace Gosby NSW Champ

The Cronulla Sharks Boardriders Women's and Cronulla Girls Boardriders club champion Grace Gosby has won the 2024 NSW U18 State Title at Coffs Harbour.
After five outstanding days of competition champions were crowned for U12s through to the U18s and the conditions didn't fail to disappoint for finals day.
With clean, 3-4ft long left handers rolling through the line-up all day, the competition was red hot.
It was Gosby (16) from Caringbah who set the standard.
The tricky paddle out left the girls struggling to secure multiple numbers, ultimately turning it into a one-wave competition amongst the girls with each athlete chasing a descent back-up.
It all came down to Grace's first wave of a 7.5 that put her above the others and leaving her to take home the win over Ocea Curtis, Shyla Short and Natalie Fensom.
Gosby who is now selected to compete at the Australian titles said she was stoked to win the U18 girls state title.
"Thanks to Surfing NSW for a great event and all the girls for great competition in firing waves.
"Also thanks to all my sponsors for your continued support and thanks to Surfer Strength for getting me into shape for these comps, my surfboard (Lost Driver 3.0) felt so good under my feet and I'm excited to compete for NSW at the Aussies."
Gosby then teamed up with 13yr old fellow Cronulla High and Sharks Boardriders team mate Zara Highland at the 2024 NSW High School State Titles.
In the Senior Girls, Cronulla High just got beaten into second by Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar.
The 2024 Australian Junior Surfing Titles will be held in Wollongong,November 24-December 1.
