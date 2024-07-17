Photos | Thousands visit new Engadine youth precinct over school holidays

The new $6.2 million active youth precinct at Engadine has proved a godsend for parents and grandparents looking for ways to occupy kids over the school holidays.
None more so than Marea Lennon, of Woronora Heights, who had six grandchildren, aged from two to 10, on the go when the Leader visited today.
"It's a wonderful facility, mainly because it caters for such a wide age range," said Mrs Lennon, who has visited four times over the holidays.
"The older ones skate, scooter and climb, and I can keep an eye on them from the playground where I have the younger children.
"I work in disability, so I am very pleased the playground is all-abilities."
Thousands of people have enjoyed the Cooper Street Reserve precinct since the start of the holidays.
Word has travelled fast, and some of the families interviewed were from as far afield as the eastern suburbs and Illawarra.
The project, which Sutherland Shire Council opened in June, includes an all-abilities playground, skate plaza, pump track, fitness course and half-court basketball.
Another local resident Jack Conwell said it was the "fourth or fifth time" he had brought his children James, eight, and six-year-old twins Bianca and Zoey.
"It's been great for the holidays," he said. "The only issue is they have to move the toilets, but I think that's in the plans."
Tanya Ayoub, of Engadine, and Sam Eades, of Gymea Bay, who visited with a group of six children, including their own plus friends, said, "We love it... there is so much for everyone to do, particularly the older kids."
Kate Hilleard, of Engadine, said she had brought all four of her grandchildren since the precinct opened, and "they love it".
