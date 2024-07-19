Jeans for Genes, and for Harrison's health

A Kirrawee boy is the face of Jeans for Genes Day (August 2).
And Harrison's family is a supporter of the life-saving work being carried out by scientists at the Children's Medical Research Institute.
After picking him up from daycare last year, Naomi and Adam Steele noticed Harrison was not feeling himself. The next day he stopped walking, had a sore leg, and developed a temperature. They were told by their GP to monitor him and if he didn't improve, to go to hospital. It was after being up with Harrison in pain all night, that they called an ambulance.
"Adam said they would like to rule out the worst case scenario, which was leukaemia,'' Mrs Steele said. "And at that point everything stops."
At first it was thought Harrison had an infection in his hip. Doctors later suspected he had a form of cancer. "The haematology team...explained 'this is what we're searching for, it's going to be cancer potentially'," Mr Steel said. "And soon as you hear that word, you know, it's never a good word for any parent to hear."
Genetic testing revealed Harrison had acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Genetic testing is not standard for leukemia, but the rare characteristics of Harrison's cancer made conventional testing ineffective. "They needed to make sure that they were treating the cancer for what it was, rather than going in blindly and trying to treat a tumour that wasn't there," Mrs Steele said.
Mr Steele says the research that helps oncologists choose the course of treatment is vital. "The time the doctors took to get it right was definitely really important because we got the right treatment for Harrison, and it worked. Had we started along the wrong treatment - who knows -he might not be here today," he said.
Within days of starting treatment, Harrison started walking again. "For Harrison, given the complexity of his cancer, and how difficult he was to diagnose, to have him respond so well to treatment - to be in complete remission after six weeks - that was beyond anything that we had ever thought," Mrs Steele said.
Harrison is back to being a "normal four-year-old boy", Mrs Steele said. "He's running, playing, riding his bike. It's a huge relief," she said. "But there is always going to be cloud hanging over us whether it comes back or not."
Jeans for Genes raises money to find treatments and cures for diseases that affect Australian children.
"Research is one of the most important things to get any answers, for any genetic condition," Mrs Steele said. "For Harrison, the research that had been done prior to him getting sick helped save our son."
