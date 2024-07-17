St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
First photos of $70 million Heathcote Hotel development proposal released

By Murray Trembath
Updated July 18 2024 - 7:10am, first published 7:03am
Artist's impression of the proposed development on the Heathcote Hotel site of Princes Highway and Veno Street. Picture DA
Residents will be able to study the full details of the proposed development on the Heathcote Hotel site, with plans being lodged with Sutherland Shire Council and made public.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

