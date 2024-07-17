First photos of $70 million Heathcote Hotel development proposal released

Residents will be able to study the full details of the proposed development on the Heathcote Hotel site, with plans being lodged with Sutherland Shire Council and made public.
The development application (DA) seeks approval for demolition of existing structures, removal of trees, erection of three buildings comprising 168 apartments, a retail tenancy and a "cold shell' commercial tenancy suitable for a future pub/tavern.
Construction is proposed to be staged. Subdivision is not proposed.
Buildings heights will be higher in the middle of the site.
Substantial variations in the building height and gross floor area limits for the site are sought.
The estimated construction cost is $70 million.
Stage 1 would include a six-storey apartment building with 60 apartments and 57 car parking spaces, eight bicycle spaces and three motorcycle spaces. Communal open space would be on level 5.
Stage 2 would include a new "cold shell" commercial tenancy suitable for future development of pub or other compatible land use, a retail tenancy facing Veno Street and 108 apartments (Building B and C) including 25 infill units designated affordable housing for at least 15 years.
There would also be 192 car parking spaces 18 bicycle spaces and seven motorcycle spaces and communal open space.
The housing mix would include 50 one-bedroom apartments (30 peer cent), 77 two-bedroom (46 per cent) and 41 three-bedroom (24 per cent).
The DA said the, "The proposed development does not seek consent for a hotel/pub use on the ground floor of the development. An operator for the tenancy has not yet been secured.
"Therefore, this application does not seek consent for the use, but does include assessment of the adequacy of the space and associated car parking for a future pub use, given the site is currently occupied by the Heathcote Hotel and it is intended that a hotel use would remain appropriate to the site in the future.
"The social impact assessment, traffic impact assessment and acoustic assessment include consideration of the pub use.
"However, development for the purposes of a hotel/pub would be subject to a separate development application."
The DA said the Heathcote Hotel on site currently had operating hours of Monday to Saturday 10 am to midnight and Sunday 10am to 10 p.m.
The hours of operation for a future pub use were expected to be Monday to Saturday: 5 am to midnight, Sunday 10am to 10 p.m.
RELATED
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.