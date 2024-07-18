Hospital awards for patient care

"We know that patients with alterations to their head and neck anatomy (patients who have had their larynx - voice box removed or have a tube in their neck to help with their breathing) are at an increased risk of a clinical incident while they are in hospital," Associate Professor Maclean said. "Dr Tivey and I have worked together for over 20 years to come up with solutions to ensure staff have the correct information easily available to keep our patients safe.