Hospital awards for patient care

EK
By Eva Kolimar
July 18 2024 - 2:30pm
Among the recipients of the 2024 SESLHD CORE Awards, St George Hospital Associate Professor Julia Maclean and anaesthetist Sharon Tivey. Picture supplied
St George Hospital Associate Professor Julia Maclean and anaesthetist Sharon Tivey are among the recipients who have won an award in the 2024 South Eastern Sydney Local Health District CORE Awards.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

