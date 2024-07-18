Hospital awards for patient care

St George Hospital Associate Professor Julia Maclean and anaesthetist Sharon Tivey are among the recipients who have won an award in the 2024 South Eastern Sydney Local Health District CORE Awards.
The annual awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and commitment to the delivery of healthcare within the community. Each year, the awards recognise and honour individuals and teams making significant contributions to improving patient care, health outcomes and service delivery, while upholding and modelling values of collaboration, openness, respect and empowerment.
The awards highlight achievements across a diverse range of categories including clinical excellence, patient advocacy, technological innovation, community outreach and outstanding leadership. By shining a spotlight on the exceptional achievements within the local health district, it aims to inspire continuous improvement and foster a culture of excellence within the community.
Cancer Care Centre Clinical Specialist, Speech Pathology, Associate Professor Maclean, is on the Board of Directors of Southern Cancer Care, and Dr Tivey is an anaesthetist.
St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation and Southern Cancer Care have partnered in the past three years to fund cancer research.
Associate Professor Maclean and Dr Tivey led a multidisciplinary team of clinicians to devise a system that alerts staff to the special airway needs that some of patients need in hospital. The 'At-Risk Airway Alert' won the award in the category 'Patient Safety First'.
"We know that patients with alterations to their head and neck anatomy (patients who have had their larynx - voice box removed or have a tube in their neck to help with their breathing) are at an increased risk of a clinical incident while they are in hospital," Associate Professor Maclean said. "Dr Tivey and I have worked together for over 20 years to come up with solutions to ensure staff have the correct information easily available to keep our patients safe.
"Our team is proud that we came up with a solution for a common and complex problem. Working with eHealth and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians from across NSW, we have been able to build and operationalise a solution, that can now be used in hospitals across the state.
"We hope that this solution, built within South-East Sydney Local Health District, will be utilised across other local health districts and together we will make this group of vulnerable patients safer in our hospitals."
This innovation will be nominated to represent SESLHD at the NSW Health State Awards.
