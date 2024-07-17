St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Pesce awarded title Emeritus Mayor for leadership of Sutherland Shire Council

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
July 18 2024 - 8:21am
Mayoral Carmelo Pesce and his wife Niki at the presentation. Picture by Murray Trembath

Councillor Carmelo Pesce has been awarded the title Emeritus Mayor in recognition of his three terms leading Sutherland Shire Council.

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

