Pesce awarded title Emeritus Mayor for leadership of Sutherland Shire Council

Councillor Carmelo Pesce has been awarded the title Emeritus Mayor in recognition of his three terms leading Sutherland Shire Council.
Former Sutherland Shire Council general manager and immediate past CEO of Local Government NSW, Scott Phillips attended this week's council meeting to make the presentation.
The title is the highest honour awarded by LGNSW and, to be eligible, councillors must serve a minimum five years as mayor.
It is often given to mayors who are retiring. Cr Pesce has nominated again for Liberal Party preselection for the September council election, but candidates have not yet been announced.
At Monday night's meeting, Liberal and Labor councillors spoke highly of Cr Pesce's contribution to the shire.
Cr Pesce said he was deeply humbled and paid tribute to all those who had supported him throughout his time on council.
"Sutherland Shire is the place where I was born, its where I've lived my whole life and its where I chose to start a business and raise a family," he said. "But more than that, it's a community that I am passionate about serving," he said.
"The role of mayor is a challenging one, and it's certainly not something you take on for rewards or accolades, but to have received this form of recognition for my career in local government is a truly special and incredibly humbling experience."
Cr Pesce said some of the "incredible" achievements by council during his time as mayor, included the $42m Pavilion Performing Arts Centre redevelopment, $5.72m Seymour Shaw Youth Precinct and Open Space upgrade and the $6.2m upgrade to Engadine's Cooper Street Reserve.
"None of these things could have been possible without the hard work of council staff and the commitment of my fellow councillors to doing what's best for the people we serve," he said.
"I have also been lucky enough to serve alongside some truly inspirational leaders during my time as mayor - our former general manager Scott Phillips, our recently retired CEO Manjeet Grewal and newly appointed CEO Clare Phelan.
"Each of these individuals played - and continue to play - a vital role in my career in local government, and it was incredibly special to have them there with me as I received this incredible honour.
"But most importantly I would like to thank my wonderful family, without whose support I would never be able to do this job. It's incredibly special to have been joined by my wonderful wife Niki, my children Emily and Josh and their partners Cameron and Mariah for what was truly one of the most touching moments of my career."
Local Government NSW president, Darriea Turley said the Emeritus Mayor title recognised the esteem in which Cr Pesce was held within the NSW local government sector.
"It is a sign of immense respect that the individual has gained from their peers - but also from the community they service during their time in office," she said.
Ms Turley also said Cr Pesce had also made a great contribution while serving on the board of LGNSW.
"He really brought the board together with his unique skills, extensive experience and of course, his special brand of humour," she said. "If I could rely on anyone, it was Carmelo."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.