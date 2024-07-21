Rick Johnson says he was 'no super cop' - others think differently

Chief Inspector Rick Johnson says he was "no super cop", but his boss, Sutherland Shire police commander Craig Middleton, disagrees.
Superintendent Middleton said Mr Johnson "exemplified what it means to be a NSW police officer". He had "touched countless lives and shaped our community for the better", showing honesty, fairness, compassion and understanding
Chief Inspector Johnson retired on Friday after 40 years of service, the last 15 working in the shire.
His wife Gina also retired recently from the police force after 34 years. Her latter work was in Police Transport Command.
The couple live in the shire and their eldest son is also in the police force, stationed at Bankstown.
A farewell function for Chief Inspector Johnson at Sutherland station included presentations, followed by a formal march out as a police Piper played.
A vintage Police Highway Torana was waiting to take him away.
Superintendent Middleton said Mr Johnson's career "has been defined by integrity, professionalism and an unwavering dedication to serving others"
"Chief Inspector Johnson is not just retiring after 40 years in policing; he is leaving behind a legacy that has touched countless lives and shaped our community for the better," he said.
"Throughout his career, Chief Inspector Johnson has exemplified what it means to be a NSW police officer.
"His integrity is unchallenged, his commitment unparalleled.
"As a colleague, Chief Inspector Johnson is highly respected. His leadership was marked by compassion and understanding, always willing to listen and support those around him.
"He led by example, inspiring others to uphold the values of honesty, fairness, and service.
"Chief Inspector Johnson has been a pillar of strength and reliability and he has worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and other officers."
Mr Johnson joined the police force from school when he was 19.
In those days, there was a waiting list so, after attaining his HSC, he worked as a kitchen hand before going into the police academy, from which he graduated in February 1984.
"My father was a police officer, so I had a pretty good knowledge of what it's all about," he said.
One of his two sons, Lachlan, followed in their footsteps, joining the police force two years ago, and is stationed at Bankstown.
Mr Johnson said, "I certainly wouldn't call myself a super cop or anything like that, but I would like to think I was pretty steady, and I was supportive of all the police I have come into contact with, and dealt with people as I found them, in a fair way".
"The police I have worked with have been fantastic. Obviously, to do 40 years you have to get on with the people you work with."
Mr Johnson worked in various fields, including general duties, Highway Patrol, Anti-Theft Squad and training.
He found the shire community to be "very supportive" of their police.
"It's always a pleasure to go out onto the street. Everyone is very happy to see you, which is not always the case in some other locations."
Mr Johnson said a different type of policing was required in the shire to some other areas, where there was more violent crime.
He and his wife met through work.
"For us, it worked very well [both being police officers]," he said. "We understood each other's issues and problems and were supportive both inside and outside the job when things needed to be done.
"The police service certainly looked after us in regards to raising our family - we were able to work our shifts to a degree around family needs."
In retirement, the couple plan to travel, and he hopes to spend more time in the garden.
The one thing he won't miss is "the paperwork".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.