Record turnout looms for Sunday's Sutherland 2 Surf fun run and walk

A new record for the number of participants could be set in Sunday's annual Tradies Sutherland 2 Surf fun run and walk.
The existing record is about 8000, and organisers believe the number could exceed that by a couple of hundred.
President of Wanda Surf Life Saving Club Fiona Sutton said 7200 participants had registered online by the deadline of midnight last night.
However, late entries can be lodged on Saturday at Wanda surf club from 9am to 5pm, and at Tradies Gymea from 10am to 2pm; and on race day Sunday from 6am to 7.17am at the Sutherland Multi Purpose Centre, 123 Flora Street, near the starting line.
Ms Sutton said this year's event, which supports the club's life saving work, was shaping up to be one of the best.
"The weather forecast is looking good," she said.
Ms Sutton attributed the possible record numbers to the club's promotion "and, in addition, there seems to be a real appetite for fun runs across Sydney, with other events also doing well".
Ms Sutton said 300 Wanda club members would act as volunteers, manning road blocks, delivering first aid and in other roles.
"It's a real celebration of volunteerism," she said.
The 11km event will start in Flora Street, Sutherland, and will travel via the Kingsway to finish at Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla.
Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and consider all the available travel options ahead of time.
The first road closures will start at close 7.20am.
Event shuttle buses will run regularly from Cronulla High School to help get participants to the start line.
Services will also return to Sutherland from the High School after the race.
Tickets can be purchased for $5 as you board the bus.
Tradies S2S is the second longest running fun run in Australia - it started a year later than the City to Surf - and involves a huge effort by Wanda surf club volunteer members.
The first race in 1972 had only 50 competitors, but by 1975 the number had grown to more than 1200. In 1978 there were 4000 runners, including a team of prisoners from Cessnock jail called the Chain Gang.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.