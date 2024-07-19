St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

Ballet dancer leaps into the Sydney Opera House

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated July 19 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 1:00pm
Ernesto Young is a finalist in the Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship and will perform at the Sydney Opera House on July 21. Picture by John Veage
Ernesto Young is a finalist in the Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship and will perform at the Sydney Opera House on July 21. Picture by John Veage

A Cronulla dancer who never thought he would like ballet, has made the finals of the Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

