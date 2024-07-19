Ballet dancer leaps into the Sydney Opera House

A Cronulla dancer who never thought he would like ballet, has made the finals of the Sydney Eisteddfod Ballet Scholarship.
Ernesto Young, 17, has been dancing since he was 8. Mostly dancing jazz and hip-hop, the dancer started full-time training at Alegra Dance Studios, in Sydney's east, where he discovered a passion for classical ballet.
He will perform in the concert hall at Sydney Opera House on July 21, in a special gala. With 16 finalists (eight in each age group), dancers will perform for a live audience and an industry panel.
Ernesto, a graduate of Newtown High School of The Performing Arts, is a finalist in the senior 16-19 years category, and has a chance to win an $18,000 scholarship.
The winner will also be offered the opportunity to attend a four-week intensive course with the Houston Ballet Academy based at the Houston Ballet Centre for Dance.
"I've never had a super strong passion for ballet," Ernesto said. "I've never resonated with it, but this year I've felt a stronger connection with it.
"I competed in New York in April and got a scholarship to the Berlin State Ballet School, a four year scholarship in Madrid, and in the UK. I was also accepted into the Australian Ballet School this year but I'm keen to get overseas experience. I will audition in Berlin and do a competition in London. My dream is to be in a company in Europe and hopefully one day be a principal dancer and finish in Australia, because we do have an incredible company."
Ernesto said being a male dancer was challenging. "The ballet standard is so high," he said. "In Australia we are lacking a bit in terms of diversity with boys, but it's getting better. It's such a masculine art form of athleticism, and you need mental strength to endure the every day. It is starting to be appreciated."
