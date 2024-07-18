Nurses and midwives will strike

Ramsay Health Care nurses and midwives have escalated their industrial action, and will stop work for three hours on Thursday morning, July 25, from 7am.
Members of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) have argued Ramsay's pay offer would fail to meet the cost of living increases and put them well behind their Ramsay colleagues in Queensland.
Last week on July 12 union members launched their call for 'fair wages and safe staffing' after 81 per cent rejected the private hospital's pay and conditions offer. It's the first time they have taken industrial action in NSW.
The union warned at the time that it would not rule out work bans and stoppages.
Negotiations for a new enterprise agreement began in March 2023. Ramsay's offer of 11 per cent over three years is below inflation, members say. Nurses also want shift by shift nurse/midwife-to-patient ratios introduced in all wards and units.
A St George Private registered nurse of almost 10 years told this masthead that staff had been trying to negotiate for more than 15 months.
"We deserve our pay to keep up with inflation and we are also fighting for safe staffing numbers and ratios," she said. "Stopping work is an absolute last resort after frustrating negotiations.
"Patient safety is our priority. We are overworked and constantly doing overtime because of staff shortages. We are the ones managing treatments and giving medications. One mistake from a tired or overworked nurse could have catastrophic consequences. Not to mention the increasing level of violence we are facing in the workplace...staff morale is at the lowest I've seen it in 10 years."
A Ramsay Health Care spokesperson said it was negotiating with nurses and midwives, and it would implement action plans to minimise disruption to patients.
