St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Riverwood Community Centre's new Yarning Circle

JG
By Jim Gainsford
July 19 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In celebration of NAIDOC Week 2024, Riverwood Community Centre launched the grand opening of the Yarning Circle at the Riverwood Community Garden on Friday, July 12.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.