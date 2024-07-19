Riverwood Community Centre's new Yarning Circle

In celebration of NAIDOC Week 2024, Riverwood Community Centre launched the grand opening of the Yarning Circle at the Riverwood Community Garden on Friday, July 12.
The event was attended by many community members, volunteers, and dignitaries, and featured an Indigenous performance and traditional smoking ceremony.
The Centre Chairperson, Pauline Gallagher said, "The opening of the Yarning Circle is a significant moment in the history of the 50-year celebration of the journey of Riverwood Community Centre.
"It fosters community spirit and Aboriginal culture, helping community members and visitors understand the connections between people and place, history and culture, spirit and belonging".
"This is a dedicated space for cultural exchange, storytelling, and community building," she said.
The event also highlighted the Centre's commitment to honouring and integrating Aboriginal cultural practices, encouraged a spirit of unity within the community, and created a space for reflection and connection.
