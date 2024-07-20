St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Olympic Skateboarding Livestream at Olds Park

July 20 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Penshurst will come alive in the evening as it hosts an Olympics event spotlighting skateboarding and breakdancing on August 6 and 7.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.