Olympic Skateboarding Livestream at Olds Park

Penshurst will come alive in the evening as it hosts an Olympics event spotlighting skateboarding and breakdancing on August 6 and 7.
Olds Park will be the only place in Sydney to experience the Olympic skateboarding events live on the big screen.
Presented by Georges River Council, the event is a must-attend for all sports enthusiasts, featuring appearances by professional skateboarders such as Nixen Osborne
Nixen was awarded Skater of the Year in New Zealand last year and placed second here in Australia. He has been teaching kids to skate across NSW for seven years and is known and looked up to by many kids in the skate community.
The event is supported by top brands including Vans and Oakley, which will provide exciting activations and giveaways.
"It's a fantastic opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a unique Olympic experience," a council spokesperson said.
Georges River Council's $4.2 million Olds Park Skatepark and Netball Courts was opened last February.
The new facility includes a flowy street-style skatepark, three netball courts with senior and junior goalposts, two netball/basketball multi-courts, bike and skateboard repair stations and shaded seating areas.
Event Details:
Dates: Tuesday August 6 (Women's Program) and Wednesday August 7 (Men's Program), 2024
Location: Olds Park, Penshurst
Special Guests: Nixen Osbourne
Spot Prizes: Such as Oakley and Vans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.