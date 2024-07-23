Reward for making a real difference Advertising Feature

The team from Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre Inc. celebrate their win. Picture Supplied

GEORGES RIVER BUSINESS AWARDS - WINNERS

They have been making a difference in the lives of those around them for over 50 years, and it was this dedication to the local community that saw Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre Inc. (KCAC) rewarded, taking out the Community Services category at the recent 2024 Georges River Business Awards.

KCAC CEO Anne Farah-Hill said it was deserved recognition for their amazing team of 27 staff. "It's down to our caring and professional team who provide support to our most vulnerable members of our community.



"It means a lot and gives us the drive to continue doing what we are doing," she said. "It is a great testament to the work that we do."

The KCAC has been in operation for the last 58 years and provides a wide range of support and services. With a bright future ahead, Anne said the secret to their success and longevity was treating people with kindness, dignity, and respect, and valuing them as people. "We aim to continue the valuable and important work that we do, in supporting all members of our local community, and we would like to grow in areas that will enable our sustainability to focus on supporting the needs of the local community.



The amazing efforts from the dedicated team at Kingsgrove Community Aid Centre Inc. really do help make a difference. Picture Supplied

"We look forward to the launch of the Kingsgrove Community Cafe food van, which will be located in the Community Centre car park, and will be selling quality but affordable refreshments," she said. "Locals will be able to come and grab some food and beverages to take away or enjoy in the surrounding parkland and all proceeds of the café will be going towards continuing to provide quality services and support to the community."

KCAC is a community-based, locally managed community organisation that is committed to identifying and responding to a range of needs in the local community with special consideration for the socially, economically, and linguistically disadvantaged. KCAC provides a variety of services including child care programmes and family programmes, aged care and allied health care programmes, and services for people with a disability.

Anne said that KCAC was a registered charity, meaning any donations or support were very welcomed. "They will go a long way to keeping us supporting the local community," she said. "All donations over two dollars are tax deductable."